Residents accuse GCC of substandard patchwork on Anna Nagar 2nd Main Road

CHENNAI: A few days after issuing strict guidelines for road milling, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) carried out overnight patchwork across several damaged stretches in the city on Saturday. However, the poor execution of the work has drawn sharp criticism and raised eyebrows among local residents.
According to the civic body, the patchwork using concrete and bitumen was undertaken as part of precautionary measures for the ongoing northeast monsoon.
Concrete was used to fill damaged roads on Pillaiyar Koil Street in Ward 190 and 14th Street in Kubera Nagar in Ward 188. Bitumen patchwork was executed on Kandhasami Nagar 10th Street, Kolavizhi Amman Nagar 1st and 2nd Streets in Ward 183, and several other locations across Chennai.
Despite the civic body’s efforts, residents in Anna Nagar expressed outrage over the quality of the work on Anna Nagar 2nd Main Road. They reported that the uneven patchwork has turned the stretch into a safety hazard for motorists.
V Sandhya, secretary, Federation of Anna Nagar Residents Associations, alleged, “The patchwork was done in a haphazard manner to suit contractor convenience rather than public interest. The resurfacing of Anna Nagar 2nd Main Road was undertaken nearly four months after the completion of storm water drain (SWD) works, raising serious questions about planning, quality control, and supervision.”
She pointed out that even basic milling and proper surface preparation have been overlooked. “While patchwork may not cover an entire road, the surface must still be levelled properly. In this case, even the SWD manhole lids were covered over,” she stated.
Sandhya opined that there should not be sudden overnight roadwork without prior intimation. “Residents must be informed before they start work. Above all, proper coordination among departments, authorities, and contractors to ensure works are planned, sequenced, and executed efficiently,” she explained. “Public money is involved, and accountability for quality cannot be compromised. Development must be driven by public convenience, not by contractor’s whims.”
Following the social media complaint, the bitumen covering the SWD lid was removed by GCC, she added.
Addressing the concerns, a GCC official stated that contractors had used machinery to attend to damaged stretches spanning 5 to 10 meters. “But, at Anna Nagar, the patchwork had to be carried out by aligning with the road level without covering the SWD lid. It will be re-done properly ensuring the surface. When we lay the new road in the future, proper milling will be carried out by removing the existing road surface,” the official added.