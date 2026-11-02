Residents accuse GCC of substandard patchwork on Anna Nagar 2nd Main Road

According to the civic body, the patchwork using concrete and bitumen was undertaken as part of precautionary measures for the ongoing northeast monsoon.

Concrete was used to fill damaged roads on Pillaiyar Koil Street in Ward 190 and 14th Street in Kubera Nagar in Ward 188. Bitumen patchwork was executed on Kandhasami Nagar 10th Street, Kolavizhi Amman Nagar 1st and 2nd Streets in Ward 183, and several other locations across Chennai.

Despite the civic body’s efforts, residents in Anna Nagar expressed outrage over the quality of the work on Anna Nagar 2nd Main Road. They reported that the uneven patchwork has turned the stretch into a safety hazard for motorists.