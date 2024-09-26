Research grant for Dr MGR Medical University students increased to Rs 1 crore

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian, on Thursday, announced that the research grant for the students of Dr MGR Medical University has been increased to Rs 1 crore by the university.

He said that the efforts are underway to ensure world-class medical services for the people, particularly in rural areas and for those living in remote locations.

In order to encourage medical research, the university has been providing research grants of up to Rs 10 lakhs per year.

However, this year, the grant has been increased to Rs 1 crore.

Addressing the students at the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University on account of Research Day event held at the university, the minister said, "It is precisely through research that many innovative medical science developments can be brought about. The role of artificial intelligence in protecting people's health is immeasurable. Artificial intelligence has great potential for improving healthcare services for Tamil Nadu."

He presented awards to top-performing educational institutions, outstanding researchers, and students at the event.

As many as 1,500 research papers were submitted to the university this year, showcasing innovative medical advancements, particularly in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The minister said that more than 30,000 students graduate from around 757 colleges of the University.

He added that conferences on future in medicine discuss the risk of diseases and the solutions to these issues.

The event aimed to recognize researchers, medical professionals, and students who contributed to this field.

The diagnosis and treatment planning with the help of artificial intelligence, this artificial intelligence has had a great impact in improving the health of diseases.

The experts highlighted the role of AI in transforming healthcare globally and how it holds immense potential.

The applications of AI include disease diagnosis, personalized treatment plans, and robotic surgery.

Additionally, the university has launched a program to register and certify research findings on Patient Rights for the first time.

These research initiatives also play a crucial role in addressing the impacts of climate change on humanity.