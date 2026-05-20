Research activities surge at University of Madras despite faculty shortage

CHENNAI: The University of Madras has witnessed a significant increase in research activities over the past two years, recording a rise of nearly 30-40% in research schemes and academic projects compared to the preceding two-year period, despite facing a severe shortage of faculty members.
According to university officials, the institution currently has only around 180 faculty members, down from nearly 300 earlier, as recruitment has not taken place since 2015.
Despite the decline in teaching staff, the university has expanded its research initiatives and secured substantial funding support. Officials said that between January 2025 and February 2026, the university received 213 research proposals. Of the 213 research scholars associated with the university, nearly 170 submitted proposals to the Government of India, international funding agencies, and the Chief Minister’s Research Grant (CMRG) schemes.
Through these initiatives, the university secured research funding worth nearly Rs 30 crore. At present, around 110 research projects are under way across various departments.
The university has also intensified its international academic collaborations. Research scholars are being sent to countries including Taiwan, Japan, the United States, Australia, and Norway for short-term and long-term overseas research training programmes aimed at improving global exposure and research competencies.
As part of efforts to strengthen academic excellence, the university has launched workshops under the Global Initiative of Academic Networks (GIAN) programme. More than 15 international experts and 15 leading national academicians are expected to participate in the initiatives.
Registrar Rita John said, “The increase in research activities will improve the university’s national ranking, attract more students from other States and countries, and create better employment opportunities through increased publications, innovation, and funding support.”v