Research activities surge at University of Madras despite faculty shortage

According to university officials, the institution currently has only around 180 faculty members, down from nearly 300 earlier, as recruitment has not taken place since 2015.

Despite the decline in teaching staff, the university has expanded its research initiatives and secured substantial funding support. Officials said that between January 2025 and February 2026, the university received 213 research proposals. Of the 213 research scholars associated with the university, nearly 170 submitted proposals to the Government of India, international funding agencies, and the Chief Minister’s Research Grant (CMRG) schemes.