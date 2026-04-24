Repurpose debris-filled plot into park or library: Kodambakkam residents urge TNUHDB officials

CHENNAI: Residents of Boopathy Nagar in Kodambakkam are urging the officials of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) to clear the piled-up construction debris from a vacant plot located between housing board flats opposite the Kamarajar Colony Second Street.
Constructed nearly 50 years ago, there are 432 flats with 27 blocks in the housing board. The vacant land originally contained a well that served as a primary water source, but it was later closed and encroached upon.
While TNUHDB officials demolished the encroaching structures two years ago, they failed to remove the debris. Residents are now calling on officials to clear the site and repurpose the space for public use.
Santhosh Kumar, a resident of Boopathy Nagar, said: “As the locality lacks a gym, a play area, and a reading space, we request the Corporation and TNUHDB officials to clear the debris and construct a library or a park for the children. Residents often dump daily waste over the debris, and the neglected space has become a haven for miscreants.”
S Maximus, a school student currently on summer vacation, highlighted, “The lack of a park forces us to play on narrow streets where vehicles occupy most of the space. Constructing a small play area would allow us to play safely after we return from school.”
In response, an official from the TNUHDB explained: “We intentionally left the debris there to prevent further encroachment on the land. Residents can submit a formal requisition letter to the officials for improvement works to be initiated.”