Repurpose debris-filled plot into park or library: Kodambakkam residents urge TNUHDB officials

Santhosh Kumar, a resident of Boopathy Nagar, said: “As the locality lacks a gym, a play area, and a reading space, we request the Corporation and TNUHDB officials to clear the debris and construct a library or a park for the children. Residents often dump daily waste over the debris, and the neglected space has become a haven for miscreants.”

S Maximus, a school student currently on summer vacation, highlighted, “The lack of a park forces us to play on narrow streets where vehicles occupy most of the space. Constructing a small play area would allow us to play safely after we return from school.”

In response, an official from the TNUHDB explained: “We intentionally left the debris there to prevent further encroachment on the land. Residents can submit a formal requisition letter to the officials for improvement works to be initiated.”