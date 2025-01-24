Republic Day: CISF heads multi-agency drill at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) conducted a counter-terrorist mock exercise in Chennai airport on Thursday and Friday ahead of Republic Day.

More than 500 personnel from multiple agencies, including the Tamil Nadu Police Commando wing, the National Security Guard (NSG), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), BOI, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), and airlines participated in the mock exercise.

The exercise simulated a scenario of an armed attack and forcible intrusion, allowing the personnel to demonstrate their coordination and response strategies to neutralise the threat.