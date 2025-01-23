Republic Day: Chennai police declares 'Red Zone' for UAVs in city

CHENNAI: In view of the 76th Republic Day on Sunday, Chennai police has declared the areas in and around Marina and the routes traversed by the Governor from Raj Bhavan to Marina and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu from Residence, Chittaranjan Salai to Marina have been declared as 'Red zone' and flying of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS)/Drone and any other aerial objects have been banned in Chennai on 25 and 26 of January, except the Government arrangements.

76th Republic Day will be celebrated near Labour Statue, Kamarajar Salai, Marina, Chennai.

As per standing order the police had already banned the use of drones, remote controlled micro light aircraft, paragliding under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.