Report of DNA test on Madhampatty Rangaraj submitted to mediator

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court was informed by the Advocate Commissioner that a DNA (genetic) test had been conducted on Madhampatty Rangaraj, and the results have been submitted in a sealed cover to the mediator, retired Justice PN Prakash.
Allegations and court proceedings
Fashion designer Joy Crizildaa had made allegations on social media, accusing Madhampatty Rangaraj of deceiving her under the pretext of marriage and had also tagged his enterprise, Madhampatty Pakashala, in her posts. Aggrieved by the same, Madhampatty Pakashala instituted proceedings before the High Court.
The Court had earlier appointed former HC Justice PN Prakash as a mediator to facilitate mediation between the parties.
During the course of the proceedings, counsel appearing for Joy Crizildaa submitted that a DNA test ought to be conducted to establish that Rangaraj is the biological father of her child. Counsel for Rangaraj, on instructions, submitted that his client was willing to undergo such a test. The Court then directed the parties to file an appropriate application in this regard.
Court issues DNA test
During the earlier hearing before Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, both parties filed applications seeking permission to conduct the DNA test. Allowing the application, the Justice granted leave to conduct the DNA test on Madhampatty Rangaraj.
The court further appointed an Advocate Commissioner to coordinate with the Forensic Sciences department and laboratory at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai, and to take necessary steps for conducting the DNA analysis
When the matter came up for hearing before the judge, the Advocate Commissioner submitted that, in compliance with the earlier order, the DNA test had been conducted and the report was duly placed before the mediator in a sealed cover.
It was further submitted on behalf of both parties that mediation proceedings are currently underway. Recording the submissions, the court adjourned the matter to June 8 for further hearing.