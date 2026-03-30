Report of DNA test on Madhampatty Rangaraj submitted to mediator

Allegations and court proceedings

Fashion designer Joy Crizildaa had made allegations on social media, accusing Madhampatty Rangaraj of deceiving her under the pretext of marriage and had also tagged his enterprise, Madhampatty Pakashala, in her posts. Aggrieved by the same, Madhampatty Pakashala instituted proceedings before the High Court.

The Court had earlier appointed former HC Justice PN Prakash as a mediator to facilitate mediation between the parties.

During the course of the proceedings, counsel appearing for Joy Crizildaa submitted that a DNA test ought to be conducted to establish that Rangaraj is the biological father of her child. Counsel for Rangaraj, on instructions, submitted that his client was willing to undergo such a test. The Court then directed the parties to file an appropriate application in this regard.