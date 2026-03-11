Report identifies 57 heritage trees in Chennai, some over 200 years old

Titled ‘Hundred Year Old Trees of Chennai: A Living Legacy of Tamil Nadu’, the report highlights the city’s natural heritage and the ecological importance of preserving its oldest trees.

According to the findings, 24 of the documented trees are over 200 years old, while the remaining 33 are estimated to be between 100 and 200 years old. The oldest tree recorded in the study is a Baobab (Adansonia digitata), believed to be between 239 and 292 years old, sits in Andhra Mahila Sabha on Greenways Road, Adyar. Another Baobab also holds the record for the largest girth among the documented trees, measuring about 1,070 cm. Meanwhile, the tallest tree identified is a Terminalia arjuna, which stands around 41.6 metres tall (equal to 12-floor building), sits in MLA hostel ground.