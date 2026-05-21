Reply to plea on child influence on voting, MHC tells EC, TVK, DMK & AIADMK

During a public meeting conducted at the YMCA Grounds in Chennai on April 21, TVK chief Joseph Vijay allegedly called upon children to emotionally influence or pressure their parents in relation to voting preference.

Following the speech, numerous videos and online materials allegedly surfaced showing children emotionally pressuring parents regarding voting choices.

She further alleged that widespread allegations relating to the distribution of cash-for-votes were reported across several constituencies in Tamil Nadu during the 2026 Assembly Elections. Constituencies including Mylapore, Alangulam, and Tirumangalam witnessed serious allegations and media reports concerning electoral bribery and distribution of money to voters, but the Election Commission of India allegedly failed to take action.

The petitioner further contended that the exploitation of minor children for indirect electoral influence undermines constitutional morality and democratic fairness. She sought a direction to the Election Commission of India to conduct an independent inquiry into the allegations of corrupt practices allegedly committed by TVK, DMK, and AIADMK.