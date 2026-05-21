Reply to plea on child influence on voting, MHC tells EC, TVK, DMK & AIADMK

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India, TVK, DMK, and AIADMK to respond to a plea seeking an independent inquiry into alleged electoral bribery, cash-for-votes, and the exploitation of minor children for indirect voter influence during the 2026 Assembly Elections.
When the matter came up before the vacation bench comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan, the bench directed the Election Commission of India, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) to file their responses to the plea.
The petition was filed by advocate L Vasuki of Cuddalore. In her plea, she submitted that free and fair elections form part of the basic structure of the Constitution of India and that constitutional authorities are duty-bound to ensure the purity of the electoral process.
During a public meeting conducted at the YMCA Grounds in Chennai on April 21, TVK chief Joseph Vijay allegedly called upon children to emotionally influence or pressure their parents in relation to voting preference.
Following the speech, numerous videos and online materials allegedly surfaced showing children emotionally pressuring parents regarding voting choices.
She further alleged that widespread allegations relating to the distribution of cash-for-votes were reported across several constituencies in Tamil Nadu during the 2026 Assembly Elections. Constituencies including Mylapore, Alangulam, and Tirumangalam witnessed serious allegations and media reports concerning electoral bribery and distribution of money to voters, but the Election Commission of India allegedly failed to take action.
The petitioner further contended that the exploitation of minor children for indirect electoral influence undermines constitutional morality and democratic fairness. She sought a direction to the Election Commission of India to conduct an independent inquiry into the allegations of corrupt practices allegedly committed by TVK, DMK, and AIADMK.