Replacing ads for old government schemes with new ones triggers political row shelters

Clarifying the civic body’s stance, GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran told this reporter: “No instructions have been issued to remove names or photographs of elected representatives from any bus shelters. We’re simply updating ads on the backdrops of GCC-owned shelters. In many places, the names of the councillor, MP, or MLA who utilised their funds for construction are still intact. Unauthorised political banners and posters were removed irrespective of the party and replaced with ads for new government initiatives, such as Singapenn, Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam, and EB charge waiver.”

Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar, who condemned the authoritarian mindset of the TVK government, alleged that the photos of the former CM and opposition leaders were cleared from shelters on Sardar Patel Road and CIT Nagar 70 Feet Road, alongside the removal of a foundation stone plaque at the Nemmeli Desalination Plant.