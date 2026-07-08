Replacing ads for old government schemes with new ones triggers political row shelters

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has taken steps to replace old government scheme advertisements with new government ones at displays in bus shelters across the city. The move has triggered a major political stand-off and allegations of structural vandalism from opposition party members.
A political tension unfolded in the Manali area in wards 15, 16, and 19 after Corporation officials conducted a midnight operation to remove the banners featuring former Chief Minister MK Stalin and hoardings highlighting ‘Dravidian Model’ governance schemes.
Local DMK cadres, led by Madhavaram north area secretary Puzhal M Narayanan, protested at the Andarkuppam bus shelter, claiming that workers aggressively cut down iron frames. They raised serious concerns that this hacking has compromised the structural stability of the newly installed shelters.
Clarifying the civic body’s stance, GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran told this reporter: “No instructions have been issued to remove names or photographs of elected representatives from any bus shelters. We’re simply updating ads on the backdrops of GCC-owned shelters. In many places, the names of the councillor, MP, or MLA who utilised their funds for construction are still intact. Unauthorised political banners and posters were removed irrespective of the party and replaced with ads for new government initiatives, such as Singapenn, Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam, and EB charge waiver.”
Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar, who condemned the authoritarian mindset of the TVK government, alleged that the photos of the former CM and opposition leaders were cleared from shelters on Sardar Patel Road and CIT Nagar 70 Feet Road, alongside the removal of a foundation stone plaque at the Nemmeli Desalination Plant.
Speaking to DT Next, the Deputy Mayor said, “Even when a new government takes charge, the schemes will be replaced, but the photos of ward councillors and the former CM should not be cleared. I’ve escalated the issue to the GCC Commissioner for immediate redressal.”