Replace dilapidated toilet built over 20 years ago, residents of Malligaipoo Colony urge GCC

CHENNAI: Nearly 20 families in Malligaipoo Colony, Vyasarpadi, have relied on a single public toilet for over 20 years. In recent years, the building’s condition has become so bad that residents have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to fulfil its promise to construct a new facility – a project that has been pending for 3 months.
Despite the safety risk, everyone in the colony, especially women, elderly and kids, are forced to use the crumbling structure daily, as there is no other alternative.
According to the residents, the toilet was built in 2004. Since then, no replacement was sanctioned until December 2025. While many of the 350 houses across the locality’s five streets have attached bathrooms, around 20 families in two specific streets remain entirely dependent on this public facility.
Adding to the grievance, the senior citizen who has been cleaning and maintaining the toilet for a long time has not been paid. “I’ve been cleaning this toilet for more than 10 years. In the last five years, I’ve only received my monthly salary of Rs 6,000 for 3 months. I maintain the facility on my own. As a widow, I rely on the small tips given by users to survive. Providing a job under a private contractor would be a great help for me,” P Sivagami, the toilet attendant.
L Ashok Kumar, a resident of Malligaipoo Colony, opined: “The civic body has been constructing new toilets in several other areas. Building a new facility here will prevent people from being forced to resort to open defecation.”
Concurring with him was another resident, who added, “We use the toilet every day with the constant fear that the roof might collapse. Also, men who work at the nearby goods shed also use the facility. The Corporation must complete the construction at the earliest.”
An official from the Corporation admitted to knowing the condition of the toilet. “Work is underway to replace it and carry out other necessary repairs. All the work will be finished within the next 15 days. Once completed, the toilet will be handed over to a private contractor for management under the DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer) PPP model,” the official added.