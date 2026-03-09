Replace dilapidated toilet built over 20 years ago, residents of Malligaipoo Colony urge GCC

Despite the safety risk, everyone in the colony, especially women, elderly and kids, are forced to use the crumbling structure daily, as there is no other alternative.

According to the residents, the toilet was built in 2004. Since then, no replacement was sanctioned until December 2025. While many of the 350 houses across the locality’s five streets have attached bathrooms, around 20 families in two specific streets remain entirely dependent on this public facility.