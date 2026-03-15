Repay Rs 2.27 cr or face 6 months in prison, HC tells Kochadaiiyaan producer

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the producer of the film Kochadaiiyaan to pay Rs 2.27 crore in two instalments on or before April 20 in a cheque dishonour case, failing which he would have to undergo simple imprisonment for six months.
The Rajinikanth-starrer was produced by Mediaone Global Entertainment Pvt Ltd. It had borrowed Rs 10 crore from Ad Bureau Advertising for releasing the film. The company issued two cheques of Rs 5 crore each in favour of the lender for repayment.
However, when the cheques were presented for encashment, the company instructed the bank to stop payment, resulting in their dishonour.
Subsequently, Abirchand Nahar, proprietor of Ad Bureau Advertising, filed a complaint under the Negotiable Instruments Act against Mediaone Global Entertainment and its director, J Murali Manohar.
After trial, the Metropolitan Magistrate (Fast Track Court), Allikulam, Egmore, sentenced Murali Manohar to six months' simple imprisonment and directed him to pay Rs 7.70 crore as compensation to the complainant. The conviction and sentence were later confirmed by the Sessions Court.
Challenging the order, Murali Manohar filed a criminal revision petition before the Madras High Court in 2023.
Justice Sunder Mohan dismissed the petition and upheld the orders of the lower courts, directing Murali Manohar to deposit Rs 2.52 crore within four weeks, failing which he would have to undergo six months' simple imprisonment.
Later, Mediaone Global Entertainment approached the High Court seeking eight weeks' additional time to repay the amount.
When the petition came up for hearing, the complainant submitted that the matter had been pending for 11 years and that granting further time would cause serious prejudice.
Taking note of the submissions, the judge directed the production company to pay Rs 1 crore on or before March 20 and the remaining Rs 1.27 crore on or before April 20.