Repair over, Metro Water resumes regular water supply to north Chennai

After the pipeline that runs through the Grand Northern Trunk (GNT) Road burst on Monday (September 7), the authorities immediately suspended water pumping through the line.

Barricades were set up at the site to prevent inconvenience to the public and motorists, said officials.

As an alternative arrangement, water was supplied through tankers to residents in Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones, which normally receive piped water.