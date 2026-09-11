Repair over, Metro Water resumes regular water supply to north Chennai

CHENNAI: The regular drinking water supply to north Chennai, which was disrupted after the 1200 mm diameter main pipeline that carries water from the Puzhal treatment plant broke, was resumed at 1 am on Thursday (September 10), said the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).
After the pipeline that runs through the Grand Northern Trunk (GNT) Road burst on Monday (September 7), the authorities immediately suspended water pumping through the line.
Barricades were set up at the site to prevent inconvenience to the public and motorists, said officials.
As an alternative arrangement, water was supplied through tankers to residents in Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones, which normally receive piped water.
Repair crews worked on a war footing to replace the damaged section with a new 24-foot-long, 1200 mm diameter mild steel (MS) pipe, said the Metro Water.
To minimise disruption, additional tankers were deployed alongside those already operating in the affected areas.
Following completion of the repair works, regular water supply has resumed, with an increased volume to ensure smooth supply, it added.
Meanwhile, tanker-based water supply to street taps, water tanks, unconnected areas, and low-pressure zones continued uninterrupted, as usual, CMWSSB officials said.