Renewables may miss 2050 net-zero deadline

Published in a peer-reviewed engineering journal, the study finds that renewables would cross the 50 per cent threshold, the point at which they surpass fossil fuels, only between 2047 and 2053 if current annual growth of about 5.5 per cent persists. This timeline overshoots the widely accepted 2050 net-zero target.

Only under accelerated scenarios, where renewable capacity expands at nearly double the recent pace, could the crossover occur earlier, around 2035 to 2037, the researchers said.