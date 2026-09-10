Remand prisoner dies of health complications in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old remand prisoner lodged at Puzhal Central Prison and undergoing treatment for health complications at the Government Stanley Hospital died on Wednesday (September 9).
The deceased was identified as B Gurumoorthy, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau and remanded in Puzhal prison on August 20.
According to prison authorities, Gurumoorthy had several pre-existing health complications, including hypertension, epileptic seizures and a cerebral haemorrhage, which had resulted in partial paralysis of his left arm and leg.
His condition deteriorated on Tuesday (September 8), and he suffered seizures and breathlessness, after which he was shifted to the Government Stanley Hospital.
Police sources said that despite treatment, he succumbed and he was declared dead on Wednesday evening.
A case has been registered, and further investigations are on.