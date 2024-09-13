Relish special Onam Sadhya at Sangeetha’s on Sept 15

CHENNAI: With Onam just a few days away, we are sure that you will be making plans for Sadhya with family, friends, and colleagues. For an authentic Onam Sadhya this year, Sangeetha Veg Restaurant and Sangeetha’s Desi Mane' will offer you a delicious Onam Sadhya – a spread with around 30 dishes to cater to all your tastebuds and leave you with an everlasting memory to cherish with loved ones, for which the restaurant has left no stone unturned for the last 26 years.



Sangeetha arranges a trip for its chefs to Kerala, God’s Own Country to learn, innovate, and reinvent the nuances of Sadhya, so much so that each Onam, our patrons are always in for a surprise with a guaranteed authentic taste.

Our Chakka Pradhaman, Chakka Elai Adai and Palada Pradhaman are sure to leave a spell, as the jackfruits will be handpicked to create a special in-house paste to offer you a sensational culinary experience on Onam day.

Take a look at Sangeetha’s grand Onam Sadhya Menu:

Palada Pradhaman, Chakka Pradhaman, Chakka Ela Adai*, Poli, Paruppu Rasa Vada, Rice, Paruppu & Ghee, Kadhamba Sambhar, Tomato Rasam, Malabar Pulisery, Beetroot Pachadi, Vendakkai Pachadi, Pineapple Pachadi, Manga Pachamulagu Chammandhi, Avial, Theeyal*, Olan, Kuruku Kalan, Kootu Curry, Beans Thoran, Sarkara Varatti Upperi, Nendranka Upperi, Katti Moru, Moru Kaachiyadhu, Puli Inji, Naaranga Achar, Maanga Achar, Pappadam, Banana, and Beeda.

Chakka Pradhaman and Palada Pradhaman are available in 250 ml and 500 ml, respectively.

(*available only at Adyar and Anna Nagar outlets)

The Sadhya will be available on September 15 (Sunday) between 11 am and 3 pm at Sangeetha Veg Restaurant and Sangeetha’s Desi Mane' outlets in Chennai.

Also available for delivery via Swiggy and Zomato apps.

For general enquiries, contact:

Adyar – 9003003083 / 044-24426792 / 044–24426554

Anna Nagar – 8680001384 / 044-69202046 / 8680001376

Virugambakkam – 7823958667 / 044-42697888 / 044–23772020

Visit: www.sangeethavegonline.com for more details































