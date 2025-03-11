Relief for Shankar as Madras HC halts ED move to attach his properties

CHENNAI: Director S Shankar got relief as the Madras High Court issued an interim injunction staying the proceedings of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to attach his properties worth Rs 10.11 crore.

A division bench of Justices MS Ramesh and N Senthilkumar heard the petition moved by Shankar, seeking to quash the Enforcement Case Information Register (ECIR) attaching his properties and challenging further proceedings.

Senior counsel PS Raman, appearing for the director, contended that the ED attached his client's property even after the high court had stayed criminal proceedings in his favour.

The bench issued a notice to the agency, returnable by April 21, and adjourned the matter.

Tamil writer Aarur Tamilnandan had initiated criminal and civil proceedings against Shankar, alleging that the director stole his story and made the blockbuster film ‘Enthiran’.

Shankar moved a petition in HC, seeking to quash the private complaint lodged by Aarur, which was pending before the Egmore magistrate court. The HC then stayed all the proceedings pending before the magistrate court.

At this juncture, on February 11, the ED issued a provisional attachment order against Shankar, attaching his properties worth Rs 10.11 crore, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, based on Aarur’s complaint.