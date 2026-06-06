Relief for omnibuses as Madras HC quashes ban on their Chennai entry

Justice V Lakshminarayanan allowed a batch of writ petitions filed by omnibus operators and their associations challenging the STA proceedings. The court held that the authorities could not classify omnibuses by their destinations and prohibit only south-bound services from entering Chennai.

The dispute arose after the STA directed all south-bound omnibuses to operate only from Kilambakkam KCBT, prohibiting them from entering Chennai city with passengers. The petitioners contended that the order interfered with their fundamental right to business, altered permit conditions, and inconvenienced passengers. The State government defended the move as part of a policy to decongest Chennai, particularly Koyambedu.