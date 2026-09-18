Released from prison, burglar breaks into house same night, steals gold jewellery in Madambakkam

CHENNAI: A burglar who was released from prison, broke into a locked house in Madambakkam near Tambaram the same night and stole gold and diamond jewellery.
The victim, Padmanabhan (74), is a retired employee of the Kalpakkam Atomic Power Station.
On September 4, Padmanabhan had locked his house and left for Madurai with his family to visit relatives. On September 9, neighbours informed him that the lock of his house had been broken.
Shocked by the information, Padmanabhan immediately returned to Chennai and checked the house. He found that a six-sovereign gold chain and diamond earrings kept inside a locker were missing.
Following his complaint at Selaiyur police station, police registered a case and began investigating.
Fingerprints collected from the scene matched with Manikandan (28), a known offender. Police then examined CCTV footage and traced him and his associate Santhosh (25).
During investigation, police found that Manikandan had more than 10 cases, including robbery, theft and snatching cases, pending against him.
He had recently been arrested in a mobile phone theft case and lodged in prison. Police said Manikandan was released from prison on September 8 evening.
On the same night, he allegedly joined Santhosh, and targeted Padmanabhan’s locked house. The duo wore helmets and covered their faces during the crime.
Police recovered gold and diamond jewellery, silver articles and the two-wheeler used by the duo. The accused were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.