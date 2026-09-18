Released from prison, burglar breaks into house same night, steals gold jewellery in Madambakkam

The victim, Padmanabhan (74), is a retired employee of the Kalpakkam Atomic Power Station.

On September 4, Padmanabhan had locked his house and left for Madurai with his family to visit relatives. On September 9, neighbours informed him that the lock of his house had been broken.

Shocked by the information, Padmanabhan immediately returned to Chennai and checked the house. He found that a six-sovereign gold chain and diamond earrings kept inside a locker were missing.

Following his complaint at Selaiyur police station, police registered a case and began investigating.