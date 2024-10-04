Rehearsals for IAF's Air show in Chennai to be held today

CHENNAI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) would have a rehearsal of the Air Show today from 11 am to 1 pm in the skies of Marina Beach.

The IAF's display of air show at Marina Beach, from 11 am to 1 pm on October 6, will be open to the public for free.

The last time it was held was in September 2003 and after 21 years, it is coming back to Chennai.

Indian Air Force Day special celebrations were held in Delhi earlier, however for the last two years, for the public to know the prowess of the IAF, the show has been shifted away from Delhi.

Last year it was held in Prayagraj and the previous year in Chandigarh.

This is the third time the IAF Day air show is being held outside Delhi and the first time in South India, over the skies of Chennai’s Marina Beach.

The IAF aims to make it a Limca Book of Record with the participation of about 15 lakh people.

Marina Air Show consists of 72 Aircraft which is originating from Sulur, Thanjavur, Arakkonam and Bengaluru.

Suryakiran Aerobatics team and Sarang Helicopter display teams are performing and the aircraft include Indigenously made Light Combat Aircraft Tejas and Light Combat Helicopter Prachand, Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, etc