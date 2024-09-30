Registrations open for 10th edition of Indica quiz for Chennai school students

CHENNAI: In the spirit of celebrating India, Nexus Consulting is set to bring the 10th edition of their signature Indica quiz to Chennai on October 2.

“These days, with ubiquitous internet, students from all the boards seem to know much about the rest of the world rather than necessarily about our own country. They might readily know that Biden is the US President but may not know who the President of India is. That’s the genesis of the Indica quiz,” Venkatesh Srinivasan, quizmaster and CEO of Nexus Consulting, told DT Next.

The theme remains centred on India, covering topics like history, culture, literature, food, and key events that shaped the nation. Students can participate under two categories – junior (classes 5-8) and senior (classes 9-12).

Initially conducted only in Bengaluru each year on January 26, Indica is now expanded to 3 major cities of the south – Chennai, Kochi and Hyderabad. The Chennai edition will be conducted at Sir Pitty Thiyagaraya Hall, T Nagar, on October 2.

Venkatesh also explained that dates were consciously picked (Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanthi) to reflect the idea behind Indica. “We’ve planned many surprise quizzes, fun events and prizes even for the audience. This time, we have cash prizes for the winners. Renowned quizmaster Dr Navin Jayakumar is one of the chief guests,” he said.

Students can participate in pairs by registering at indica.consultnexus.in. Spot registration is also available.