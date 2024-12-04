Registrations begin for Chennai Runners marathon to be held on January 5

CHENNAI: The Chennai Runners, an NGO run by runner-volunteers since 2006, and Freshworks Inc, the city-based global software company, has announced the 13th edition of the Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2025, scheduled to be held on January 5 (Sunday).

This year, over 25,000 runners, including competitors, corporate honchos, and thousands of running enthusiasts, are expected to participate. Last date for registration is December 10. Registrations are open through WhatsApp also.

The marathon will comprise four events for men and women – a full marathon (42.195 km), Perfect 20 Miler (32.186 km), Half Marathon (21.097 km) and 10-km run. It’s recognised by the Abbott World Marathon Majors, one of the largest and most renowned marathons in the world, as a qualifier event. This Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2025 will be the only such event in the country that is accredited by SheRACES, an NGO in the UK ensuring women have the same opportunities as men.

The Marathon will be certified by AIMS (The Association of International Marathons and Distance Races), a worldwide association of the organizers of long-distance road running races. This year, the marathon will have participation from visual-impaired runners, close to 100 wheelchair runners and blade runners.

The full marathon will be flagged off at Napier Bridge, Marina Beach, and run through the scenic beach route towards the Lighthouse. Later, it will pass through Madhya Kailash, Tidel Park and to ECR.

The Full Marathon, Perfect 20 Miler and the 10-km Run will start from Napier Bridge, while the Half Marathon will start from Elliot’s Beach. The Indian Maritime University will be the finish point for the Full Marathon, 20 Miler, and the Half Marathon, and CPT IPL Ground for the 10-km Run. For more information, visit https://thechennaimarathon.com/