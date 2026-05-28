Register within 15 days of notice: Greater Chennai Corporation to bulk waste generators

The Centre had issued a gazette notification for the SWM Rules, 2026, which came into effect on April 1. Under the revised guidelines, an entity is classified as a BWG if it meets at least one of three criteria: a total floor area of 20,000 square metres or above, daily water consumption of 40,000 litres or more, or daily solid waste generation of 100 kg or more. This classification encompasses residential associations, commercial complexes, institutional users, hotels, hospitals, IT parks, marriage halls, shopping malls, markets, and industrial units.

In accordance with the SWM rules 2026, all BWGs within the Chennai Corporation's jurisdiction are mandated to register at https://gccservices.in/bulkwaste/register.