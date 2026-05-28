Register within 15 days of notice: Greater Chennai Corporation to bulk waste generators

CHENNAI: All bulk waste generators (BWGs) must register on the dedicated online portal within 15 days of receiving notice from their respective zonal officers, directed the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). This is part of several steps that the civic body is initiating to implement the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026.
The Centre had issued a gazette notification for the SWM Rules, 2026, which came into effect on April 1. Under the revised guidelines, an entity is classified as a BWG if it meets at least one of three criteria: a total floor area of 20,000 square metres or above, daily water consumption of 40,000 litres or more, or daily solid waste generation of 100 kg or more. This classification encompasses residential associations, commercial complexes, institutional users, hotels, hospitals, IT parks, marriage halls, shopping malls, markets, and industrial units.
In accordance with the SWM rules 2026, all BWGs within the Chennai Corporation's jurisdiction are mandated to register at https://gccservices.in/bulkwaste/register.
All BWGs must complete the online registration within 15 days from the date of the letter issued by the zonal officer concerned. The rules require all BWGs to handle their waste responsibly, including ensuring source segregation and placing suitable-sized and weight-compliant bins at their gate entrances.
The civic body has made on-site processing of biodegradable waste mandatory through decentralised technologies such as composting or bio-methanation. The BWGs must also submit annual returns as prescribed by the rules and establish proper mechanisms to hand over dry, sanitary, and hazardous waste to the GCC or its authorised concessionaires.
Corporation commissioner GS Sameeran said, "Under the new rules, waste must be segregated into four categories: wet waste, dry waste, sanitary waste, and domestic hazardous or biological waste, replacing the earlier three-category system. GCC and all agencies involved in solid waste management have initiated inspections and enforcement measures to ensure full implementation of waste segregation across all constituents and SWM departments," adding, "We have already informed that such rules are going to be implemented, and will follow the stipulated time said by the government."
To streamline the transition, the civic body's zonal offices will deploy designated staff and animators to provide facilitation support and assist establishments through the online registration process.
Urging swift compliance, the GCC officials stated that the active cooperation of institutions, businesses, and residential communities is vital for environmental protection and sustainable urban waste management across the city. For further details, stakeholders can access the official GCC website.