Refractive error main reason behind squinting

CHENNAI: As a parent, noticing your child squinting can be concerning. Squinting is a sign that your child might be struggling to see clearly. Understanding the underlying reasons can help in addressing the issue effectively.

One of the most common reasons for squinting is a refractive error, which affects how light is focused on the retina.

“Children with myopia have difficulty seeing distant objects. To bring them into focus, they might squint to reduce the blur. Hyperopia occurs when the eye focuses images behind the retina, leading to difficulty focusing on nearby objects.

Squinting helps improve clarity by altering the eye's focus. Lastly, Astigmatism is caused by an irregularly shaped cornea or lens, leading to distorted or blurred vision at all distances.

Squinting can temporarily correct this by slightly altering the light entering the eye,” said Dr. Pravin Patil, Vitreo Retina Specialist and Partner at Shri Venkatesh Eye Institute.

Strabismus, commonly known as 'crossed eyes', occurs when the eyes do not align properly. This misalignment can cause double vision, and a child might squint in an attempt to correct or compensate for the imbalance.

Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial to prevent long-term vision problems. “Squinting may be a way for your child to refocus and relieve some of this eye strain. If a child has an uncorrected vision problem, squinting might be an attempt to see more clearly,” added Dr Pravin.

If your child is frequently squinting, it’s essential to consult with an eye care professional. Early intervention can help address the root cause and ensure your child's vision develops properly.

Regular eye exams are key to maintaining good eye health and preventing long-term problems.