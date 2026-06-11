Referral delay at Kannagi Nagar UCHC kills foetus; kin allege lack of specialist docs

The incident sparked protests outside the UCHC on Tuesday night, with relatives and residents alleging that the absence of a full-time gynaecologist at the facility led to the tragedy. They claimed this was the second such incident at the centre.

M Stephan, Mercy's husband, alleged that while the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) advertises the facility as providing round-the-clock maternity services, gynaecologists are available only on three days a week.

He said his wife first visited the health centre on Monday night after experiencing mild pain. Doctors reportedly informed them that the discomfort was normal and that her expected delivery date was still about a month away. The family was also asked about their plans for delivery, prompting them to choose the Kannagi Nagar UCHC instead of travelling to hospitals much farther away.