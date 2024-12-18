Malayali Margazhi Maholsavam–Sargam: A spectacular celebration of Kerala's culture in Chennai

CHENNAI: Aasrayam, in association with Asan Memorial Association, are all set to present the seventh season of Malayali Margazhi Maholsavam–Sargam 2025. The event aims to showcase the vibrant traditions of Kerala in Chennai. It will be a celebration of music, dance, folk arts, drama, exhibitions, and much more.

One of the major highlights of the event is the reel competition. Participants are invited to create Instagram reels that showcase Kerala’s culture, traditions, or personal experiences. Selected entries will be featured during the event, and winners will receive exciting prizes. Excited? To take part in the event, registration is a must at the venue. They are required to mail their videos to the provided mail ID or Whatsapp number at the venue. They can post their reel on social media using the hashtag #FeelitReelit and tag @aashrayam_chennai (Instagram), and Aasrayam Chennai (Facebook). The winning criteria will be based on creativity, editing, cinematography, originality, entertainment value, and the choice of song/music/audio.

Apart from this, visitors can enjoy caricature shows, newspaper collection exhibitions, book fairs, and displays of antiques that reflect Kerala’s rich cultural legacy. The three-day Malayali Margazhi Maholsavam–Sargam 2025 is from January 3 to 5.

For more details, contact 9092391224/9940124550.