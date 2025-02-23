Redefining sustainability: How Chennai’s young entrepreneurs are crafting an eco-friendly future

CHENNAI: In the heart of a dynamic city like Chennai, which seamlessly creates and absorbs change- often at the forefront of lifestyle shifts, Karthic Rathinam and Shruthi Prakash are leading a quiet revolution in the world of organic furniture.

For long, the furniture industry has been associated with deforestation and to using toxic chemicals in finishes. But it’s 2025, and now, a shift in sustainability is not mere a trend, but a broader cultural change. People are slowly becoming aware of the environmental footprint of their purchases.

‘Wave’ of sustainability- Ombak Lifestyle

As the founder of Ombak Lifestyle nested in Kilpauk, 29-year-old Shruthi Prakash has seamlessly married traditional craftsmanship with modern design, creating a brand that is committed to sustainability.

Ombak, meaning “wave” in Indonesian, specialises in handcrafting furniture and decor using natural materials like banana fiber, water hyacinth, seagrass, rattan, and more. These are eco-friendly alternatives to regular synthetic fibers that are derived from petroleum-based products.

“Banana fiber is extracted from the stems of banana plants and are natural resources that are abundantly available in India. Banana fiber in general is also more eco-friendly due to its biodegradability, minimal chemical usage, low water requirements, and the fact that it is a good use of otherwise wasted agricultural by-product,” Shruthi says.

Ombak’s furniture like the ottoman and pouf are made completely from water hyacinth. “It's an aquatic plant that can reproduce quickly and form dense mats on the surface of water bodies. These dense mats block sunlight from reaching other aquatic plants, disrupt native ecosystems, and clog waterways. Using the stem of the water hyacinth, we try to create unique aesthetic pieces.”

Sustainability often comes with a price tag, but Ombak has managed to keep its pricing competitive. “Our products may sometimes be marginally higher in price, but that’s the cost of ensuring fair wages for artisans and using legally sourced materials,” Shruthi notes. She elucidates that customers in Chennai are now increasingly willing to pay for guilt-free, long-lasting products that align with their values.









Shruthi Prakash

Standing the test of time- Out of the Box

As you step foot inside the office space of Out of the Box in Anna Nagar, you are welcomed by a sense of nostalgia- a subtle earthy and slightly woody aroma of cardboard. A cardboard is more than just a material- it's a canvas of vast creativity, unassuming yet distinctive: a textured surface in tints of tan, often marked by the faint imprints of its recycled origins.

Being an industrial designer, for the 25-year-old Karthic Rathinam, cardboard always fascinated him.

“Cardboard has its simplicity and versatility,” he shares. The brand has reimagined cardboard as more than just a packaging material—it’s now furniture, art, and a statement of eco-conscious living.

But this isn’t your average cardboard—it’s a 5-ply AB Flute cardboard, typically used for heavy-weight shipping. The furniture is designed to be flat-packed, making it easy to transport and assemble without the need for glue, screws, or fasteners. “It’s like assembling IKEA furniture, but simpler.”

Each piece is coated with a water-resistant layer, ensuring that spills can be wiped off without damage. The furniture is also customisable, with vibrant colours and prints that cater to individual tastes. Despite its lightweight nature, the furniture is surprisingly sturdy, capable of supporting up to 300 kilos.









Karthic Rathinam

Eco-friendly adoption in Chennai

Chennai’s market is warming up to sustainable practices. “We see increasing interest in eco-friendly alternatives, both from individuals and businesses,” Shruthi observes.

She elucidates that Chennai's first WeWork office space- the complete interior and furniture is done with rattan and other alternate fibers.

“The Tamil Nadu government is also taking a lot of initiative to support such alternate materials - especially water hyacinth, and promoting it inside the government spaces as well.”

Shruthi envisions a future where Ombak strengthens its roots in Chennai, expanding local manufacturing and sourcing materials from Tamil Nadu. Banana fiber and water hyacinth, two abundantly available resources, are central to this vision. “Tamil Nadu has a rich heritage of using eco-friendly materials, and we want to build on that legacy,” she says.

Though people in Chennai are becoming more aware and curious about sustainability, affordability and practicality still play a major role, says Karthic, which Out of the Box aims to bridge this very gap.

“Looking ahead, we envision a future where cardboard furniture becomes a go-to solution for students, startups, and renters. Imagine furnishing an entire apartment for just Rs 5000. That’s the kind of accessibility we’re working towards.”















