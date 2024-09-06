Begin typing your search...

    Red Hills TIW has been functioning out of Madhavaram Milk Colony Police station premises since January 2023.

    Red Hills Traffic Investigation Wing office shifted after public feedback
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The office premises of Red Hills TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) under Avadi City Commissionerate has been shifted to new premises, after feedback from public and police personnel.

    Red Hills TIW has been functioning out of Madhavaram Milk Colony Police station premises since January 2023.

    From Thursday (Sep 5), Red Hills TIW will function out of the police quarters on PWD office street in Red Hills.

    Commissioner K Shankar reviewed the feedback from general public about the trip to Madhavaram Milk colony police station to deal with traffic investigation cases from Red Hills and surrounding areas being time consuming.

    The personnel too were at times delayed in reaching the scene of accident because of the location, police said.

    Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) V Anbu inaugurated the new premises on Thursday.

