Red alert: Chennai braces for D-Day fury after incessant rains on October 15

CHENNAI: Monday passed with relative calm despite the yellow alert that the weather department had issued, but most parts of Chennai woke up to a wet morning on October 15, with incessant but moderate rains continuing without a break.

According to popular weather blogger Pradeep John, this will continue throughout the day without a break.

The real challenge for the people and authorities will be on Wednesday, the day of the red alert, when Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall measuring more than 204 mm (in excess of 20 cm), he said on Thanthi TV.

Pradeep, popularly known among social media users as Tamil Nadu Weatherman, said Chennai is expected to receive about 10-15 cm rain on Tuesday, which, though high, is not alarming.

“Wednesday is the big day but we have to wait and watch how it would pan out. Whether the weather system will stall or not will be known only tomorrow (October 16). If it stalls, rains will continue,” he said in the live show on Thanthi TV, adding that it remains to be seen if the system would come to Chennai or move to Puducherry.