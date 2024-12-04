Recruitment for Nexus business incubator cohort begins at US Embassy; check details here

CHENNAI: The US Embassy in New Delhi announced that Nexus, a premier business incubator hosted at the American Center in New Delhi, is accepting applications for its 20th cohort, which will begin a nine-week training programme on February 2.

The Nexus cohort programme provides an opportunity for 15-Indian start-up companies to receive specialised training from Indian and American experts to sharpen their value propositions, define their target markets, get market feedback on product/technology and create milestones to bring their companies to the market. “This latest cohort will also explore the influence of AI on start-up ventures and the importance of mental health for entrepreneurs,” a release from US Consulate Chennai said.

Following the initial training programme, up to four companies will be invited to remain at Nexus for more in-depth support. These companies will be given full access to incubator facilities and network for up to an additional

8 months. During this time, a team of experts will also help them get their products to market, grow their customer and revenue bases and, if appropriate, obtain funding to scale their operations.

Last date for applying to this programme is January 5. Entrepreneurs should submit applications at: www.startupnexus.in. Selected candidates will be notified by January 17.

To deliver training for Nexus 20th cohort, the US Embassy is partnering with the Global Training and Development Institute (GTDI) at the University of Connecticut (UConn). The programme is funded by a grant from the US Embassy in New Delhi and the US Department of State.

GTDI works together with the Daigle Labs at UConn’s School of Business to provide perspectives and critical tools for participants to explore the development of new and emerging ventures. The goal is to enable sustainable community development while promoting the cultural and economic relationships between the US and India.

Since the launch of the first cohort in 2017, as many as 230 Indian entrepreneurs and 19 cohorts have graduated from Nexus, and collectively raised over $90 million dollars in external funding.