Record power surge in TN as April heat drives demand

CHENNAI: Scorching summer conditions have pushed Tamil Nadu’s power demand and consumption to unprecedented levels in April, with the State recording its highest-ever average daily consumption of 433 million units (MU) and a peak demand of 21,326 MW, the highest so far, on Thursday.
The peak of 21,326 MW on Thursday surpassed Wednesday’s 21,307 MW. Earlier highs included 21,117 MW on April 27 and 21,060 MW on April 21. The previous record stood at 20,830 MW recorded on May 2, 2024.
TN crossed the 21,000 MW peak demand mark for the first time on April 17 and went on to breach the level six more times in a fortnight. Overall, demand exceeded 20,000 MW in 18 days in April, compared to just once in April 2025 and eight times in April 2024.
Daily consumption followed a similar trend, rising from 460.301 MU on April 16 and 462.664 MU on April 18 to 466.196 MU on April 22, before touching an all-time high of 471.456 MU on April 28. The 400 MU mark was crossed on 27 days during the month. Total consumption in April stood at 12,996 MU.
Comparatively, April 2025 saw total consumption of 11,892 MU with an average of 396 MU per day, while April 2024 recorded 12,648 MU at a daily average of 421 MU.
Officials said the spike was driven by rising temperatures, increased use of cooling appliances, and higher electricity consumption during the ongoing Indian Premier League. An official said demand remained elevated even past 1 am, as people continued to watch matches at home and in public places such as bars and parks.
The India Meteorological Department said temperatures in several parts of the State were up to 5 degrees Celsius above normal, contributing to discomfort and a sharp increase in electricity use.
All-time high demand (MW)
April 30, 2026: 21,326 MW
April 29, 2026: 21,307 MW
Days above 20,000 MW
April 2026: 18, including 7 days of over 21,000 MW
April 2025: 1
April 2024: 8
All-time high daily consumption (MU)
April 28, 2026: 471.456
April 27, 2026: 470.674
Total consumption
April 2026: 12,996 MU (433 MU/day)
April 2025: 11,892 MU (396 MU/day)
April 2024: 12,648 MU (421 MU/day)
Temperature deviation: Up to 5°C above normal