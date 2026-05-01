Record power surge in TN as April heat drives demand

The peak of 21,326 MW on Thursday surpassed Wednesday’s 21,307 MW. Earlier highs included 21,117 MW on April 27 and 21,060 MW on April 21. The previous record stood at 20,830 MW recorded on May 2, 2024.

TN crossed the 21,000 MW peak demand mark for the first time on April 17 and went on to breach the level six more times in a fortnight. Overall, demand exceeded 20,000 MW in 18 days in April, compared to just once in April 2025 and eight times in April 2024.