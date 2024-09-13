Recognising and managing PCOS

CHENNAI:

Dr Sindhu Bhargavi, MBBS, DNB(OBG), Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Apollo Cradle and Children’s Hospital

PCOS is one of the most common endocrine disorders and affects millions of women all over the world. The hormonal imbalance in PCOS has a great impact on women’s health, including their menstrual functions, fertility, and well-being in general. Recognition of signs and symptoms is important for finding an effective approach to treating PCOS. It often leads to high levels of androgens, which are male hormones, sometimes present in small amounts in women as well.

This hormonal imbalance may interfere with the normal functioning of ovaries, leading to rare or light menstruation and the formation of small cysts filled with fluid in ovaries. Excess amounts of androgen hormone cause acne on the skin, hair growth, hirsutism, and hair

thinning at the scalp. When the body's cells grow immune to insulin, the majority of women with PCOS have Insulin Resistance. In addition to increasing the chance of type 2 diabetes, this keeps blood sugar levels above normal, which has been linked to weight gain.

Recognising PCOS symptoms

● Irregular menstrual cycles: Women with PCOS sometimes experience infrequent, irregular, or even prolonged menstrual flow.

● Ovarian cysts: These are small fluid-filled sacs on the ovaries and can be usually seen

on an ultrasound.

● Hirsutism: Sometimes referred to as unwanted hair, it occurs in facial regions of the body where men typically develop hair in the face, chest, and back.

● Acne and oily skin: Severe acne and oily skin are related to increased levels of androgens.

● Weight gain: It becomes difficult to lose weight and most of them find it easy to put on weight.

● Thinning hair: Hair falling off or thinning of hair at the scalp.

Effective treatment of PCOS considers both the symptoms and the hormonal imbalance that marks the condition, the patients are advised to follow lifestyle modifications like diet and exercise, and medical treatments. The medical treatments include hormonal treatment, monitoring and support, and support groups.

PCOS is a complicated condition with multiple symptoms and impacts. Recognising these signs and understanding the hormonal imbalance that forms its core may help manage the condition well. Lifestyle modifications, assimilation of medical therapies, and continued support will help women with PCOS have better health outcomes and an improved quality of life.