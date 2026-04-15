Reclaiming Dalit histories through art, assertion

“We spent time thinking about how to define an aesthetic rooted in anti-caste thought, what it means in terms of medium, form, and narrative. From those discussions, we arrived at this year’s focus on history, erasure, and pride. There is pain in these histories, but there is also a strong sense of pride that people carry. Both these aspects are present in the works this year,” Revathi explains.

For filmmaker and Neelam founder Pa Ranjith, the continued urgency of such work lies in the persistence of caste itself and the reluctance to confront it openly. “People often say caste has been annihilated, but that is not true. It still exists in many ways, not just in isolated sections but across the country. The problem is that it is still not treated as a mainstream discussion. That is why spaces like these are important, we need to make caste something that can be spoken about openly and critically,” he says.

He sees art shows like 'The Whole Story' as creating that possibility. “In these spaces, it is not just Dalits who are participating. People from different backgrounds are coming in, engaging and questioning. Because we are working across different art forms, more people are noticing and responding. There is interest, there is criticism, but there is also dialogue, and that is important,” he adds.

Recalling the early days of Neelam’s initiatives, he notes how the reception has evolved. “Initially, there was a lot of attention, partly because a filmmaker was starting something like this, but there was also criticism, questions about why caste should be brought into art. Over time, that has changed. More mainstream audiences are coming in now, and there is a willingness to engage. That shift itself is significant,” he says. ‘The Whole Story’ will remain open to the public till April 18 at Lalit Kala Akademi.