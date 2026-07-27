Weekends in Chennai are now redefined by reading communities

CHENNAI: It's a Sunday (July 26) morning when most people refuse to get out of bed, but a quiet corner of a café is already full. Coffee cups sit beside paperbacks.
There are no introductions, no icebreakers and no chatter filling the room. Instead, the only sound is that of pages turning as strangers immerse themselves in their books. For the next two hours, they read in silence.
While weekends are often known for brunches, movies or shopping, reading communities are emerging as an alternative way to connect. Groups such as The Quiet Chapter and Tower Reads are bringing together people through a shared love for books.
Rajani Sashikanth, founder and host of The Quiet Chapter, says the response has exceeded her expectations.
"What surprised me the most is how many people were looking for something like this—a reading club with absolutely no pressure about the kind of books people choose, but simply a space built around the love of reading. We started with just a handful of people, and today, every Sunday, readers of all ages come together simply to spend two hours reading. It showed me that people still crave slower, more meaningful ways of spending their weekends," she says.
"Over time, The Quiet Chapter has become part of their weekend routine. They know they'll always find a familiar space, familiar faces and two uninterrupted hours to read. That consistency is what keeps bringing them back," she adds.
Perhaps the most surprising aspect is what happens after the silence ends. Conversations begin not with rehearsed introductions but with a simple question: "What are you reading?"
"Silence is actually a wonderful way to begin a conversation. Once you've shared an hour reading, there's already a sense of comfort. There's never any pressure to socialise. Those who simply want to read are just as welcome as those who wish to strike up conversations, and everything happens very organically," Rajani explains.
She has also noticed the community evolve beyond her own circle of friends. What began with familiar faces now includes students, entrepreneurs, parents, senior citizens and even families reading together.
"Every Sunday, people spend two hours reading without feeling the need to constantly check their phones. It reminds us that the ability to focus hasn't disappeared—we just don't often create spaces that encourage it. Once people are in the right environment, they naturally settle into reading," she says.
Ironically, many readers discover these communities through Instagram. Yet, once they arrive, their phones take a back seat.
For many members, what begins as a reading session gradually becomes something more meaningful.
Dr Vignesh, an ENT consultant and regular attendee, says, "Being part of this community has helped me read more regularly and made reading feel like a natural part of life again. I'm not just reading to finish a book; I'm reading to enjoy the experience, reflect and reconnect with that part of myself. It's almost like a ritual now," he says.
Regular attendee Lavanya Kona shares, "What immediately stood out was that this wasn't a book club where everyone reads the same book. Everyone brings their own book, their own stories and their own perspectives. I found that incredibly refreshing," she recalls.
"Being surrounded by people reading such diverse books introduced me to genres and authors I would never have picked up on my own. It's made me far more curious as a reader and encouraged me to explore beyond my usual choices," she says.
For software engineer Arunachalam Vijayakumar, who has since moved to Tallinn, Estonia, The Quiet Chapter remains one of the things he misses most about Chennai.
"TQC has been more than a community; it has been a family. Every Sunday became something I looked forward to. Even after moving abroad, the people I met there still keep in touch with me. That says everything about what this community has become," he says.
Those looking to begin their weekend with books on a Saturday have Tower Reads. Meeting every Saturday morning, the community offers a similar invitation.
Krishnakumar, one of its founders and curators, says the idea was to create a welcoming space where anyone could participate, regardless of what they were reading.
"Unlike a conventional book club, there is no compulsion for everyone to read the same book. Readers have the freedom to choose any book or genre they enjoy, and we come together to share our thoughts, recommendations and perspectives. That freedom makes everyone feel included," he explains.
He has noticed that while many members initially join hoping to read more consistently, the community itself becomes the motivation.
"Tower Reads helps people stay consistent by creating accountability and motivation. Listening to others talk about books introduces us to new genres and inspires us to keep reading. It becomes a consistent and enjoyable community experience," he says.
Regular member Sylvester says the impact has been tangible.
"I used to read just one or two books a year. After joining Tower Reads, I now read around fifteen books annually. Reading with a group has kept the habit alive, and I've also started exploring genres I would never have considered before," he says.
For those interested in joining, both communities have kept the process simple and accessible. There are no membership fees or lengthy registrations—just bring along a book you're currently reading and show up.