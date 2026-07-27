Weekends in Chennai are now redefined by reading communities

There are no introductions, no icebreakers and no chatter filling the room. Instead, the only sound is that of pages turning as strangers immerse themselves in their books. For the next two hours, they read in silence.

While weekends are often known for brunches, movies or shopping, reading communities are emerging as an alternative way to connect. Groups such as The Quiet Chapter and Tower Reads are bringing together people through a shared love for books.

Rajani Sashikanth, founder and host of The Quiet Chapter, says the response has exceeded her expectations.

"What surprised me the most is how many people were looking for something like this—a reading club with absolutely no pressure about the kind of books people choose, but simply a space built around the love of reading. We started with just a handful of people, and today, every Sunday, readers of all ages come together simply to spend two hours reading. It showed me that people still crave slower, more meaningful ways of spending their weekends," she says.