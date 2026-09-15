RDO probe ordered as family alleges foul play in Puzhal woman’s death

The deceased woman has been identified as K Bhavani. Police said Bhavani got married to Karthick in 2023, and the couple has a child. On Sunday night, Karthick informed Bhavani’s family members that she had died by suicide.

Relatives rushed to Karthick’s house and she was moved to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. Subsequently, her relatives approached the Puzhal police and alleged foul play in Bhavani’s death. They further alleged that her husband had assaulted her and subjected her to cruelty, demanding action against him.