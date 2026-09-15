RDO probe ordered as family alleges foul play in Puzhal woman’s death

CHENNAI: The family of a 31-year-old woman who was found dead at her marital home in Puzhal has approached the police, alleging foul play in her death and seeking a detailed probe.
The deceased woman has been identified as K Bhavani. Police said Bhavani got married to Karthick in 2023, and the couple has a child. On Sunday night, Karthick informed Bhavani’s family members that she had died by suicide.
Relatives rushed to Karthick’s house and she was moved to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. Subsequently, her relatives approached the Puzhal police and alleged foul play in Bhavani’s death. They further alleged that her husband had assaulted her and subjected her to cruelty, demanding action against him.
Police pacified the protesters and dispersed them. Preliminary investigation has revealed that there were troubles in the marriage for the last one year. Police said charges of abetment to suicide will be added if credible information is found. Meanwhile, a probe by the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) has been recommended as the woman died within seven years of her marriage.