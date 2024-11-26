RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das admitted to Chennai’s Apollo Hospital

CHENNAI: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das was admitted in Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Tuesday.

Media reports stated, that his condition is stable and is expected to be discharged within few hours.

“Reserve Bank of India Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das experienced acidity and was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai for observation. He is now doing fine and will be discharged in the next 2–3 hours. There is no cause for concern,“ said an RBI spokesperson.

The RBI governor experienced acidity on Monday night and was admitted in Apollo Hospital for observation.