The RBI delegation was led by Regional Director Y Jayakumar. Chief General Manager Anita Patnaik and other executives were part of the delegation.

During the discussions, officials raised concern over the frequent hacking of customers' bank accounts and other details in both government and private banks, leading to theft of money through online means.

The meeting focused on various fraud tactics used by cyber criminals to target bank accounts, ways to further strengthen the security of bank accounts, precautionary measures to prevent online frauds, and creating awareness among the public about cyber frauds