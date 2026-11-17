CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner A Amalraj on Tuesday held a discussion with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials led by its Regional Director, Chennai, on measures to be taken to prevent online financial frauds targeting bank customers.
The RBI delegation was led by Regional Director Y Jayakumar. Chief General Manager Anita Patnaik and other executives were part of the delegation.
During the discussions, officials raised concern over the frequent hacking of customers' bank accounts and other details in both government and private banks, leading to theft of money through online means.
The meeting focused on various fraud tactics used by cyber criminals to target bank accounts, ways to further strengthen the security of bank accounts, precautionary measures to prevent online frauds, and creating awareness among the public about cyber frauds
Officials also discussed the need for coordinated action between the Greater Chennai Police and the RBI to prevent cybercrimes committed through bank accounts and to ensure the financial security of the public and institutions.
In another incident, Days after the audacious theft of Rs 22.3 crore from Tamil Nadu Rural Development Department’s bank accounts, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Greater Chennai Police arrested seven persons from different parts of the State.
The money was stolen from the funds for a scheme maintained in a Single Nodal Account at the HDFC Bank branch at CIT Nagar, Chennai, and operated only online through user IDs and passwords issued to authorised Block Development Officers (BDOs).
Between October 12 and 30, unidentified cyber criminals misused the user credentials of authorised officials of the Keelayur Panchayat Union in Nagapattinam district, Mandapam Panchayat Union in Ramanathapuram district, and Dharapuram Panchayat Union in Tirupur district, and transferred a total of Rs 22.3 crore in 46 transactions from the account to 25 different bank accounts.
Following a complaint, the cybercrime wing registered a case on November 3. During the investigation, a team led by inspector Velmurugan examined the online transactions and traced those who received the defrauded government money in bank accounts, withdrew it in cash, and transferred it to other accounts