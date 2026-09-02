Raw mangoes, garlic and drumstick get costly; check vegetable prices at Koyambedu market on September 2, 2026

CHENNAI: Raw mangoes, garlic and drumstick recorded the biggest price rises at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai on Wednesday (September 2), compared to August 30.
Raw magoes – Rs 150 per kg, up by Rs 30 (compared to August 30)
Drumstick – Rs 50 per kg, up by Rs 20
Green chillies – Rs 70 per kg, up by Rs 10
Garlic – Rs 260 per kg, up by Rs 20
Lemon – Rs 220 per kg, down by Rs 10
beans – Rs 60 per kg, down by Rs 10
Onion: Rs 58 per kg
Small onion: Rs 80 per kg
Potato: Rs 35 per kg
Tomato: Rs 20 per kg
Yam: Rs 40 per kg
Ooty carrot: Rs 70 per kg
Beetroot: Rs 60 per kg
Ginger: Rs 180 per kg
Bitter gourd: Rs 50 per kg
Capsicum: Rs 50 per kg
Coriander: Rs 7 per bunch
Mint: Rs 6 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 25 per bunch