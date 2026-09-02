Chennai

Raw mangoes, garlic and drumstick get costly; check vegetable prices at Koyambedu market on September 2, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out.
May 25 2026, Vegetable price
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CHENNAI: Raw mangoes, garlic and drumstick recorded the biggest price rises at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai on Wednesday (September 2), compared to August 30.

Which vegetable prices increased today ?

Raw magoes – Rs 150 per kg, up by Rs 30 (compared to August 30)

Drumstick – Rs 50 per kg, up by Rs 20

Green chillies – Rs 70 per kg, up by Rs 10

Garlic – Rs 260 per kg, up by Rs 20

September 2 Vegetable prices list
September 2 Vegetable prices list

Which vegetable prices decreased today ?

Lemon – Rs 220 per kg, down by Rs 10

beans – Rs 60 per kg, down by Rs 10

What are the prices of essential vegetables ?

Onion: Rs 58 per kg

Small onion: Rs 80 per kg

Potato: Rs 35 per kg

Tomato: Rs 20 per kg

What are the prices of other vegetables ?

Yam: Rs 40 per kg

Ooty carrot: Rs 70 per kg

Beetroot: Rs 60 per kg

Ginger: Rs 180 per kg

Bitter gourd: Rs 50 per kg

Capsicum: Rs 50 per kg

How much do herbs cost today ?

Coriander: Rs 7 per bunch

Mint: Rs 6 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 25 per bunch

Vegetable prices in Chennai
vegetable prices at Chennai
vegetable prices at Koyambedu market
vegetable prices
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