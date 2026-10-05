Raw mangoes becomes cheaper by Rs 70; check out vegetable rates at Koyambedu market on October 5, 2026

CHENNAI: Raw mangoes became cheaper by Rs 70 per kg at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai on Monday (October 5), recording the biggest price change, compared to October 3.
Meanwhile, drumsticks became costlier by Rs 10 per kg, while most other vegetable prices remained unchanged.
Raw mangoes – Rs130 per kg, down by Rs 70. (Compared to October 3)
Lemons - Rs 180 per kg, down by Rs 20.
Drumstick – Rs 50 per kg, up by Rs 10 (compared to October 3)
Green chillies – Rs 70 per kg, up by Rs 10
Peas – Rs 100 per kg, up by Rs 10
Onion: Rs 56 per kg
Potato: Rs 35 per kg
Tomato: Rs 60 per kg
Beetroot: Rs 50 per kg
Ginger: Rs 160 per kg
Garlic: Rs 250 per kg
Coriander: Rs 7 per bunch
Mint: Rs 7 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 30 per kg