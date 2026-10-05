Chennai

Raw mangoes becomes cheaper by Rs 70; check out vegetable rates at Koyambedu market on October 5, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out
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Representative image
Updated on

CHENNAI: Raw mangoes became cheaper by Rs 70 per kg at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai on Monday (October 5), recording the biggest price change, compared to October 3.

Meanwhile, drumsticks became costlier by Rs 10 per kg, while most other vegetable prices remained unchanged.

Which vegetable prices decreased today?

Raw mangoes – Rs130 per kg, down by Rs 70. (Compared to October 3)

Lemons - Rs 180 per kg, down by Rs 20.

Which vegetable prices increased today?

Drumstick – Rs 50 per kg, up by Rs 10 (compared to October 3)

Green chillies – Rs 70 per kg, up by Rs 10

Peas – Rs 100 per kg, up by Rs 10

What are the prices of essential vegetables ?

Onion: Rs 56 per kg

Potato: Rs 35 per kg

Tomato: Rs 60 per kg

What are the prices of other vegetables ?

Beetroot: Rs 50 per kg

Ginger: Rs 160 per kg

Garlic: Rs 250 per kg

How much do herbs cost today ?

Coriander: Rs 7 per bunch

Mint: Rs 7 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 30 per kg

Koyambedu vegetable price
Koyambedu Market Chennai
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