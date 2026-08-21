Raw mango price rises by Rs 50; Ooty carrot and beans become cheaper; check vegetable rates at Koyambedu market on August 21, 2026

CHENNAI: Raw mangoes became costlier by Rs 50 per kg at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai on Friday (August 21), marking the biggest change in vegetable prices compared to August 19, according to traders. While beans and Ooty carrots recorded a price dip, the prices of garlic, green chillies, green peas and snake gourd remained unchanged.
Raw mangoes – Rs 120 per kg, up by Rs 50 (compared to August 19)
Onion – Rs 60 per kg, up by Rs 10
Potato – Rs 35 per kg, up by Rs 10
Lemon – Rs 230 per kg, up by Rs 10
Ooty carrot – Rs 70 per kg, down by Rs 20 (compared to August 19)
Beans – Rs 80 per kg, down by Rs 10
Tomato – Rs 25 per kg, down by Rs 5
Small onion: Rs 70 per kg
Coconut: Rs 60 per piece
Drumstick: Rs 30 per kg
Green chillies: Rs 60 per kg
Garlic: Rs 240 per kg
Ginger: Rs 180 per kg
Green peas: Rs 180 per kg
Brinjal: Rs 40 per kg
Bitter gourd: Rs 50 per kg
Capsicum: Rs 50 per kg
Coriander: Rs 7 per bunch
Mint: Rs 6 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 25 per bunch