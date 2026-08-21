Chennai

Raw mango price rises by Rs 50; Ooty carrot and beans become cheaper; check vegetable rates at Koyambedu market on August 21, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out.
Koyambedu vegetable market
Koyambedu vegetable market
Updated on

CHENNAI: Raw mangoes became costlier by Rs 50 per kg at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai on Friday (August 21), marking the biggest change in vegetable prices compared to August 19, according to traders. While beans and Ooty carrots recorded a price dip, the prices of garlic, green chillies, green peas and snake gourd remained unchanged.

Which vegetable prices increased today ?

Raw mangoes – Rs 120 per kg, up by Rs 50 (compared to August 19)

Onion – Rs 60 per kg, up by Rs 10

Potato – Rs 35 per kg, up by Rs 10

Lemon – Rs 230 per kg, up by Rs 10

Which vegetable prices decreased today ?

Ooty carrot – Rs 70 per kg, down by Rs 20 (compared to August 19)

Beans – Rs 80 per kg, down by Rs 10

Tomato – Rs 25 per kg, down by Rs 5

What are the prices of essential vegetables ?

Small onion: Rs 70 per kg

Coconut: Rs 60 per piece

What are the prices of other vegetables ?

Drumstick: Rs 30 per kg

Green chillies: Rs 60 per kg

Garlic: Rs 240 per kg

Ginger: Rs 180 per kg

Green peas: Rs 180 per kg

Brinjal: Rs 40 per kg

Bitter gourd: Rs 50 per kg

Capsicum: Rs 50 per kg

How much do herbs cost today ?

Coriander: Rs 7 per bunch

Mint: Rs 6 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 25 per bunch

21 August Vegetable prices list
21 August Vegetable prices list
Chennai Koyambedu market
Vegetable price in Chennai
chennai vegetable price
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