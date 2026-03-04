Raw mango, garlic and drumstick become cheaper; check out vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu market on March 4, 2026

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai witnessed major fluctuations on Wednesday (March 4), with raw mango recording a drop of Rs 50 per kg compared to February 26.
Raw mango which were sold at Rs 110 on February 26, are now sold at Rs 60, a surge of Rs 50.
Lemon, drumsticks, garlic, peas and cauliflower have recorded a price drop in the market today.
Garlic have fallen from Rs 150 per kg to Rs 130 per kg
Lemons from Rs 80 per kg to Rs 70 per kg
Drumsticks from Rs 80 per kg to Rs 70 per kg.
Peas from Rs 40 per kg to Rs 30 per kg.
Cauliflower from Rs 30 per kg to Rs 20 per kg.
Beans is increased by Rs 20 per kg from Rs 30 to Rs 50 per kg.
Ooty carrot is increased by Rs 10 per kg from Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg.
Onion: Rs 20 per kg
Tomato: Rs 10 per kg
Potato: Rs 15 per kg
Ginger: Rs 65 per kg
Coconut: Rs 52 per kg
Shallot: Rs 40 per kg
Green chillies: Rs 30 per kg
Beetroot: Rs 25 per kg
Snake gourd: Rs 25 per kg
Spinach: Rs 10 per bunch
Coriander: Rs 5 per bunch
Mint: Rs 2 per bunch