Raw mango, garlic and drumstick become cheaper; check out vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu market on March 4, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out
Image of Koyambedu market used for representative purpose
CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai witnessed major fluctuations on Wednesday (March 4), with raw mango recording a drop of Rs 50 per kg compared to February 26.

What is the current price of raw mango?

Raw mango which were sold at Rs 110 on February 26, are now sold at Rs 60, a surge of Rs 50.

Which vegetable prices decreased today?

Lemon, drumsticks, garlic, peas and cauliflower have recorded a price drop in the market today.

Garlic have fallen from Rs 150 per kg to Rs 130 per kg

Lemons from Rs 80 per kg to Rs 70 per kg

Drumsticks from Rs 80 per kg to Rs 70 per kg.

Peas from Rs 40 per kg to Rs 30 per kg.

Cauliflower from Rs 30 per kg to Rs 20 per kg.

Which vegetable prices increased today?

Beans is increased by Rs 20 per kg from Rs 30 to Rs 50 per kg.

Ooty carrot is increased by Rs 10 per kg from Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg.

What are the prices of essential vegetables?

Onion: Rs 20 per kg

Tomato: Rs 10 per kg

Potato: Rs 15 per kg

Ginger: Rs 65 per kg

Coconut: Rs 52 per kg

Shallot: Rs 40 per kg

What are the prices of other vegetables?

Green chillies: Rs 30 per kg

Beetroot: Rs 25 per kg

Snake gourd: Rs 25 per kg

Spinach: Rs 10 per bunch

How much do herbs cost today?

Coriander: Rs 5 per bunch

Mint: Rs 2 per bunch

March 4, 2026 vegetable list
