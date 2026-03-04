Raw mango, garlic and drumstick become cheaper; check out vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu market on March 4, 2026

Lemon, drumsticks, garlic, peas and cauliflower have recorded a price drop in the market today.

Garlic have fallen from Rs 150 per kg to Rs 130 per kg

Lemons from Rs 80 per kg to Rs 70 per kg

Drumsticks from Rs 80 per kg to Rs 70 per kg.

Peas from Rs 40 per kg to Rs 30 per kg.

Cauliflower from Rs 30 per kg to Rs 20 per kg.