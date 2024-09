Raw mango and drumstick get costlier; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on 24.09.2024

CHENNAI: The prices of a few vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market witnessed a moderate fluctuation on Tuesday, influenced by factors such as supply, demand, and seasonal variations.

Raw mango was sold for Rs 120 per kg today, marking a Rs 20 rise, when compared to its price of Rs 100 on September 20 (last Friday).

Drumstick too experienced a Rs 20 price rise on Tuesday. From Rs 50 per kg on September 20, its rate increased to Rs 70 per kg today.

Green chillies were sold at Rs 40 per kg on September 20 and Rs 50 per kg today.

Similarly, radish was sold at Rs 20 per kg on September 20 and Rs 30 per kg today.

Meanwhile, the price of peas decreased to Rs 230 per kg today from Rs 250 per kg on September 20, marking a dip of Rs 20.

Snake guard too has gotten cheaper. It is being sold at Rs 10 per kg today, a Rs 15 reduction from its price on September 20 (Rs 25).

Additionally, garlic prices decreased by Rs 10 today --- it dropped to Rs 350 per kg from Rs 360 on September 20.