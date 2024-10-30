Rathinam Group of Institutions shines at the 30th Elets World Education Summit

CHENNAI: Rathinam Group of Institutions stood out prominently at the esteemed 30th Elets World Education Summit, held at the ITC Grand Chola in Chennai. This recognition highlights the institution's commitment to innovation and student achievement, earning multiple prestigious awards.

Dr. Madan A. Sendhil, Chairman of Rathinam Group, received the coveted Iconic Leader in Higher Education Award for his visionary leadership and transformative impact on the education sector. Under Dr. Madan's direction, Rathinam Group has consistently shown advanced academic brilliance and initiated groundbreaking revolution that have reshaped the educational environment.

In addition to this accolade, the Rathinam Group of Institutions https://www.rathinamcollege.edu.in was recognised as the Outstanding Group of Institutions with the Best Placement Award, acknowledging its leading student placement programs. This award underscores Rathinam's dedication to building robust industry partnerships, providing hands-on training and facilitating comprehensive career development programs for students, which ensure their success in top-tier companies across various sectors.

The summit, organised by Elets Technomedia in collaboration with ICT Academy, featured Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, the Hon'ble Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services for the Government of Tamil Nadu, as the Chief Guest. The event attracted over 500 distinguished guests, including government officials, educational leaders, policymakers, and corporate representatives. Participants included ministers, vice-chancellors, deans, CEOs, and other notable figures from India and globally, who discussed significant trends and challenges in the education sector.

This summit provided a prestigious opportunity for the Rathinam Group of Institutions to highlight its accomplishments and reinforce its position as a leader in higher education. The institution's ongoing efforts to bridge the gap between academia and industry, through innovative curricula and experiential learning initiatives, have set it high apart in the educational landscape.

The commendation received at the 30th Elets World Education Summit reflect Rathinam Group's steadfast commitment to delivering a world-class education. With these honors, the institution has once again demonstrated its dedication to shaping the future of higher education, ensuring student success, and fostering impactful leadership on both national and global phases.

