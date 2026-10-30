Rashly driven MTC bus kills woman on way to hospital near Puzhal

The deceased woman was identified as K Savithri, a resident of Sholavaram. On Wednesday, Savithri, along with her husband, Kumar, were on their way to a hospital, police said.

When travelling near Kathirvedu, an MTC bus (route 242) plying from Red Hills towards Perambur knocked the two-wheeler down.

Kumar and Savithri were thrown off the bike, and Savithri came under the rear wheel of the bus. A passerby alerted the authorities after which a team moved the two of them to a hospital where Savithri was declared brought dead.

Madhavaram TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) registered a case and arrested the bus driver, Ramanujam (55) of Gummidipoondi.