Rashly driven MTC bus kills woman on way to hospital near Puzhal

CHENNAI: A 49-year-old woman who was on her way to a hospital for a health check-up was killed in a road accident at Kathirvedu near Puzhal on Wednesday after a rashly driven MTC bus hit the two-wheeler she was travelling on.
The deceased woman was identified as K Savithri, a resident of Sholavaram. On Wednesday, Savithri, along with her husband, Kumar, were on their way to a hospital, police said.
When travelling near Kathirvedu, an MTC bus (route 242) plying from Red Hills towards Perambur knocked the two-wheeler down.
Kumar and Savithri were thrown off the bike, and Savithri came under the rear wheel of the bus. A passerby alerted the authorities after which a team moved the two of them to a hospital where Savithri was declared brought dead.
Madhavaram TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) registered a case and arrested the bus driver, Ramanujam (55) of Gummidipoondi.
In another incident near Nazarethpet, Nithyasri (34), an employee of a private engineering company in Poonamallee, died after a private factory bus hit his moped.
She suffered fatal head injuries after the bus ran over her. The Avadi Traffic Investigation Wing arrested the bus driver, Shankar (54), who was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.