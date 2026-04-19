Rapper Ritual’s Thakka Thai uses music to bridge North-South divide

“I am a south-bred, from the north,” goes one of the verses of Ritual’s Hindi-Tamil rap, as he narrates how cultural differences do not change the love between people. “At 4 am, I eat rotis with vendakkai sambar,” goes another line.

Born in Bihar and raised in Chengalpet, about an hour and a half from Chennai, Ritual, now in his first year of undergraduate studies at a city college, is one among many who embraced the city as home after moving here for financial reasons.

The rapper dabbled in poetry and bhajans in school before finding his voice in rap. “It was Honey Singh who made me discover rap. Initially, I had assumed rap was just a filler in songs. As I listened more, I realised it is a form of storytelling. As an introverted person, this felt like something I could try.”

While he started rapping in Hindi, his friends encouraged him to try Tamil as well. “They told me that if I did it in Tamil, they could understand and vibe with the song.”