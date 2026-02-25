Rajkumar kidnap: High Court bins plea against acquittal of Veerapan's aides

Rajkumar was abducted by Veerappan and his associates on July 30, 2000, from his farmhouse at Thottakajanur near Thalavadi in Erode district. He was released after 108 days.

A total of 14 persons, including Veerappan, were arrayed as accused in the case. Veerappan, Sethukuli Govindan, Chandra Gowda and Sethumani were killed in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) in 2004. Another accused, Ramesh, remained untraceable.

The trial, which was conducted over 18 years by as many as 10 judges, concluded on September 25, 2018, when the Gobichettipalayam Sessions Court acquitted the surviving nine accused — Govindaraj, Andril, Pasuvanna, Puttusamy, Kalmandiraman, Maran, Selvam, Amirthalingam and Nagaraj — of all charges.