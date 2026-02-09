Rajasthani-Tamil Seva Awards: Honouring service beyond rigid structures

CHENNAI: On a Chennai evening filled with quiet pride rather than spectacle, the Rajasthani-Tamil Seva Awards event unfolded on Sunday (February 8), as a reminder that service, when sustained, does not need loud celebration.
Instituted by the Rajasthan Tamil Nadu Association (RAJAT), the awards marked their second edition, recognising individuals and institutions whose work has tangibly shaped lives beyond structures of language, religion or community across Tamil Nadu.
“RAJAT was inaugurated in 1967 by CN Annadurai,” said Narendra Srisimal, President, tracing a journey that spans decades of social engagement. “All our awardees are extraordinary in themselves,” he said.
The Tamil Seva Awards, beyond recognitions like Rajasthan Shri and Rajasthan Ratan, were born out of a more recent introspection. “We wanted to recognise non-Rajasthani individuals who have dedicated their lives to human service in Tamil Nadu,” said Ajith Choradia, the chairman of the Awards Committee.
The chief guest, Justice R Mahadevan, spoke of the quiet strength that emerges when cultures unite in purpose.
This year’s awardees reflected the diversity, spanning agriculture and rural development, healthcare, public service, arts and culture and social welfare. Each was honoured with a Rs 2 lakh cash award, a citation and a trophy. What connected them was not scale, but sincerity.
“Crime isn’t an individual factor, it’s a social one,” said KR Raja, awardee of the social welfare category, capturing the evening’s underlying philosophy of change is collective.
Honoured in agriculture and rural development, Arayee V of Payir - Empowering Villages said the recognition reaffirmed grassroots work. “I am happy to receive this award, but it also reminds me that there is much more to be done at the village level,” she said.
Dr MK Srinivasan, representing the Public Health Centre now run by its third generation, said the award belonged to the entire team.
The arts and culture award went to B Sargurunathan, whose devotional compositions linked to the Kapaleeshwarar temple have kept tradition alive. “I feel deeply grateful. This honour strengthens my resolve to continue cultural service through music,” he said.
In recognising them, the Rajasthani-Tamil Seva Awards did not celebrate moments of achievement, but lifetimes quietly spent in service.