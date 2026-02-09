Rajasthani-Tamil Seva Awards: Honouring service beyond rigid structures

Instituted by the Rajasthan Tamil Nadu Association (RAJAT), the awards marked their second edition, recognising individuals and institutions whose work has tangibly shaped lives beyond structures of language, religion or community across Tamil Nadu.

“RAJAT was inaugurated in 1967 by CN Annadurai,” said Narendra Srisimal, President, tracing a journey that spans decades of social engagement. “All our awardees are extraordinary in themselves,” he said.