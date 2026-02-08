Rajasthani-Tamil Seva Awards return with expanded honours

CHENNAI: Last year, the Rajasthani Association Tamilnadu did more than just hosting an award ceremony. It released a directory chronicling over 100 years of the contribution by the community members to Tamil Nadu, quietly placing decades of social, cultural and philanthropic work on record. This year, the effort continues - louder, wider and with a renewed focus on shared service.
Celebrating 59 years of service, the association is set to host Rajasthani-Tamil Seva Awards 2026 on February 8, honouring individuals and institutions whose work has contributed to the welfare and progress of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The awards will be presented by Supreme Court judge Justice R Mahadevan.
“The purpose of this award is to spread the virus of goodness across Tamil Nadu,” said CA Anil Khicha, convenor of the Tamil Seva Awards, explaining that the event remains intentionally simple in format, allowing the focus to remain on the work being honoured.
While the structure remains unchanged from previous year, the scale has expanded. After four awards last year, five awards will be presented this year, with the introduction of a new Arts and Culture category.
The 2026 edition will honour two institutions and three individuals, reflecting the widening spectrum of service being recognised.
Highlighting the growing engagement, Anil noted that 145 nominations were received this year, cutting across sectors and regions. “Rajasthani people here are working across every category.
We are not adding goodness, we are multiplying it,” he said. “The agenda is to rightly project the work done by Rajasthani communities in Tamil Nadu,” Khicha added, describing the relationship between the two cultures as one that blends like milk and water.
Echoing this sentiment, Purvi Khicha, part of the organising team, said the diversity of nominations was encouraging, especially at a time when younger generations are often distanced from community service.
“Seeing how widespread and varied the service is makes me hopeful,” she said.