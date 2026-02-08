Rajasthani-Tamil Seva Awards return with expanded honours

Celebrating 59 years of service, the association is set to host Rajasthani-Tamil Seva Awards 2026 on February 8, honouring individuals and institutions whose work has contributed to the welfare and progress of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The awards will be presented by Supreme Court judge Justice R Mahadevan.

“The purpose of this award is to spread the virus of goodness across Tamil Nadu,” said CA Anil Khicha, convenor of the Tamil Seva Awards, explaining that the event remains intentionally simple in format, allowing the focus to remain on the work being honoured.