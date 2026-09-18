Rajasthan man caught with opium in Sowcarpet

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a 51-year-old man from Rajasthan for alleged possession of 1.67 kg of opium, valued at Rs 25 lakh.
The arrested Sarvaran Kumar has been residing in Tada in Andhra.
Based on a tip-off about an opium sale in Sowcarpet, a team of Elephant Gate police had placed Sarvaran under surveillance and nabbed him near Red Hills toll plaza.
The police said when Sarvaran gave contradictory statements, they checked his bag and found the opium. They also recovered opium from his Andhra home.
Sarvaran, working in scrap-metal trade in Sowcarpet, buys stuff from Rajasthan for sale here.