Rajasthan Cosmo Club inaugurates new leadership

CHENNAI: The Rajasthan Cosmo Club marked the new term with a grand installation ceremony of its leadership team for 2026-2027. The event witnessed the formal induction of the new president, Gambhir Chordia, along with secretary Varun Ramsisaria, treasurer Kushal Kankaria and other team members.
The ceremony began on an auspicious note with a pooja, symbolising unity, growth, and new beginnings. The theme for the ceremony was ‘Kya Khabar Hain Mantriji?’ (What’s the news, Minister?)
The installation chairman Arvind Baheti created a set up in the form of a cabinet that was brought to life by the Masters of Ceremony (MOC) who took on the role of reporters, making it interactive and entertaining. Their presentation style kept the audience engaged while highlighting the achievements and vision of the newly inducted team.
Chordia, upon his induction as president, shared his vision for the club, emphasising on collaboration, community service, and innovative initiatives for the year ahead. “RCC’s founding members are the strong roots, and the board of directors and office bearers form the sturdy trunk, providing structure, direction and stability to the organisation,” he stated. “Members are the branches that extend the club’s reach and vibrancy, while the spouses and children bring life, growth and continuity to the RCC family.”
Highlighting the purpose of the proposed new wing in RCC Bangalore, Chordia focused on the club’s projects and initiatives playing a vital role in nurturing its growth. Secretary Ramsisaria and team members also expressed their commitment to working together towards the club’s growth and success.
The event concluded on a high note, leaving members enthusiastic and optimistic about the upcoming year under the new leadership.