Rajasthan Cosmo Club inaugurates new leadership

The ceremony began on an auspicious note with a pooja, symbolising unity, growth, and new beginnings. The theme for the ceremony was ‘Kya Khabar Hain Mantriji?’ (What’s the news, Minister?)

The installation chairman Arvind Baheti created a set up in the form of a cabinet that was brought to life by the Masters of Ceremony (MOC) who took on the role of reporters, making it interactive and entertaining. Their presentation style kept the audience engaged while highlighting the achievements and vision of the newly inducted team.

Chordia, upon his induction as president, shared his vision for the club, emphasising on collaboration, community service, and innovative initiatives for the year ahead. “RCC’s founding members are the strong roots, and the board of directors and office bearers form the sturdy trunk, providing structure, direction and stability to the organisation,” he stated. “Members are the branches that extend the club’s reach and vibrancy, while the spouses and children bring life, growth and continuity to the RCC family.”